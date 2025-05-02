The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5,096.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,503 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.