TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

STC opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.44.

Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies

In related news, insider Sangoma Technologies Corporation bought 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,340.96. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

