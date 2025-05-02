Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
