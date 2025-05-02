Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

