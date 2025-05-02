StockNews.com Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Hold

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,333,000 after purchasing an additional 359,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,481,000 after buying an additional 129,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

