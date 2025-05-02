Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprinklr by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Several research analysts have commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

