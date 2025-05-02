Spin Master Q2 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

Spin Master Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$20.97 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

