Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,866 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sotera Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

