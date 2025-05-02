Scotiabank Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB.A. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$175.85.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.04. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

