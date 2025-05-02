Scotiabank Analysts Give ATS (TSE:ATS) a C$43.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$43.00 price target on ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

