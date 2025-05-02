Scotiabank Analysts Give ATS (TSE:ATS) a C$43.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$43.00 price target on ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.83.
ATS Stock Up 0.5 %
About ATS
ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.