SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $252.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

