Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

