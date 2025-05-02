Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.25. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.67 million.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

