Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Revvity by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

