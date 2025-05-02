Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 76,700 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMCI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

