Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 87,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

