Promising Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Kroger, Tractor Supply, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 9,186,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,257,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $992.74. The stock had a trading volume of 813,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $715.32 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $963.93 and a 200 day moving average of $957.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. 2,180,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $232.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $221.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.45 and its 200-day moving average is $260.71.

