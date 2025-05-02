Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $28,037.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,103. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $151,277 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

