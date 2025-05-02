Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 372,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.