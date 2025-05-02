NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.69 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.