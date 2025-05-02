NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 10,466.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9,323.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 482,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 477,736 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.