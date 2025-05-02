NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 3,730 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 430.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $709,300,000 after buying an additional 160,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,963 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $443,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

