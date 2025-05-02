NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $45.54 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,103,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,219,338.58. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,181,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

