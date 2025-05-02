NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,421.84. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,500 over the last ninety days. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

