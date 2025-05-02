NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $26.27 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $964.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

