National Bankshares Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$240.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$199.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSY

goeasy Trading Up 1.3 %

About goeasy

GSY stock opened at C$157.62 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$134.01 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The company has a current ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$153.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.