National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.36.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$68.13 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$41.97 and a 52-week high of C$69.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.14.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

