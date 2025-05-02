Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Everbright Digital, Xiao-I, and Cheer are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,539,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,635,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.22. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $115.45. 255,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 222,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of EDHL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 123,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,305. Everbright Digital has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 71,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,762. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

NASDAQ CHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,627. Cheer has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Read More