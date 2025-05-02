McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
