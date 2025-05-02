McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

About McEwen Mining

TSE MUX opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$392.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of C$9.13 and a 1-year high of C$17.01.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

