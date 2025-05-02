McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) received a C$20.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.49% from the company’s current price.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$9.13 and a 52-week high of C$17.01. The stock has a market cap of C$392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.59.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.