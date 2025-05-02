McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) received a C$20.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.49% from the company’s current price.
McEwen Mining Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$9.13 and a 52-week high of C$17.01. The stock has a market cap of C$392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.59.
About McEwen Mining
