MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. Baird R W lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $70,289.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,702,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,688,506.77. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,191 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

