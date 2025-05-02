Marshall Wace LLP Has $795,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Logitech International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $75.99 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

