Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.68% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inotiv

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 81,439 shares of company stock valued at $312,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

