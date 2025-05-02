Mariner LLC Sells 421 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.