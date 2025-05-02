Mariner LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $26,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 398,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 356,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,253.78. The trade was a 83.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCO opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

