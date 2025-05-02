Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Caleres’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

