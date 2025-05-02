Mariner LLC Has $533,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.