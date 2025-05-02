Mariner LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.99 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

