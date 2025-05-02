Mariner LLC Grows Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 10.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,628.17. The trade was a 35.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,844.10. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,234 shares of company stock worth $26,387,645 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

