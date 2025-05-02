Mariner LLC Acquires 11,916 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 1,407,503 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

