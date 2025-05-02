Mariner LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

