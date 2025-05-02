ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $196.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

