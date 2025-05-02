Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.4 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 109.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

