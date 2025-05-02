Fertilizer Stocks To Research – April 30th

Union Pacific, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Teck Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,102. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average is $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 2,948,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,315. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 11,772,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,379,994. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 3,807,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,190. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. 1,343,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,626. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Read More