Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Set at C$1.25 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$1.25 price target on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of FDY stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$168.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, United States. The Company’s projects include Copper Creek Project and Contact Copper Project. The Copper Creek Project is a three-kilometer-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

