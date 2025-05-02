Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Set at C$1.25 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$1.25 price target on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of FDY stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$168.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81.
About Faraday Copper
