Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
