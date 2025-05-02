Celestica (TSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$55.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total value of C$335,851.06. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 87,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total transaction of C$15,272,532.16. Insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,487,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.