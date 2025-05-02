Brokers Set Expectations for UPS Q1 Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

