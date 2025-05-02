Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
BYFC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
