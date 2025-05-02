Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

BYFC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

