Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,197. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

