Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Stock Acquired Sen. David McCormick

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on April 30th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on April 9th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.